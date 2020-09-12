Advertisement

Dubuque Community School District overcoming challenges as school year kicks off

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Students in Dubuque have been back at school for three weeks now.

District superintendent Stan Rheingans said those first few weeks have gone by rather smoothly. However, he said the biggest challenge has been managing online classes.

He said 24 percent of students are learning online. Those students alone would make the 35th biggest school district in Iowa.

Connectivity and technology have been an issue, so the district has ordered additional laptops and hotspots. Rheingans said they are still waiting on some of that equipment as there seems to be a shortage across the country.

The superintendent added that teachers have had to make adjustments as well.

“Teachers are really learning to balance the day the kids are in school versus the day they are at home," he said. “We are hearing some, ‘Oh, my child has eight to ten hours of work on their home days and others saying it is two or three hours’, so making sure that all of our staff have a right balance because we want them to experience about the equivalent of a day of school, so six hours or so.”

As of Friday there were four active positive COVID-19 cases in the district: two students and two staff members.

The Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) is in charge of contact tracing, so Rheingans said the district has a daily call with the VNA to ensure their numbers on positive cases line up.

He said they are making sure to enforce the city’s mask mandate.

“When you come to our football games or volleyball games we socially distance our students, we require masks,” he explained. “Sometimes, particularly the adults, do not want to wear masks in a game, but we really enforce that or we have to ask them to leave.”

