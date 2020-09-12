Advertisement

China announces new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities

In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Chinese staffers adjust a U.S. flag before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. China is delaying the renewal of press cards for at least five journalists working at four U.S. media outlets, an organization of foreign correspondents said Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 making them vulnerable to expulsion in apparent retribution for Washington's targeting of Chinese reporters working in the United States.
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Chinese staffers adjust a U.S. flag before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. China is delaying the renewal of press cards for at least five journalists working at four U.S. media outlets, an organization of foreign correspondents said Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 making them vulnerable to expulsion in apparent retribution for Washington's targeting of Chinese reporters working in the United States.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced new restrictions on the activities of U.S. diplomats working in mainland China and Hong Kong, in what it called a justified response to similar measures imposed on Chinese diplomats in the U.S. last year.

In a statement posted online late Friday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said the rules would apply to senior diplomats and all other personnel at the American Embassy in Beijing and consulates throughout China.

However, the spokesperson said China supported “normal exchanges and cooperation between all sectors of the two countries” and said the restrictions could be lifted if the U.S. were to revoke the measures it imposed last October.

“Once again we urge the U.S. side to immediately correct its mistakes and lift the unreasonable restrictions imposed on the Chinese Embassy and consulates and their staff. China will make reciprocal responses to U.S. actions,” the spokesperson, who wasn’t identified, said.

No details were given about the new restrictions. U.S. diplomats already face limits on what parts of the country they can visit and even access to college campuses. The U.S. rules require Chinese diplomats to report travel and meetings in what was seen as an attempt to prevent interference within the overseas Chinese community and foreign students.

Washington has also complained about a lack of reciprocity in access to media, saying Chinese diplomats are able to put their views across U.S. outlets while America’s representatives are shunned by Chinese state media.

Most recently, the State Department protested over the refusal by the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper People’s Daily to publish an op-ed by Ambassador Terry Branstad. The paper responded that the piece did not meet its editorial standards.

China-U.S. tensions over trade, technology and a multitude of other issues have increasingly spilled over into the areas of diplomacy and media, with the U.S. ordering the closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston in July. China responded by ordering the closure of the U.S. Consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, a double blow because of the mission’s key role in monitoring activities in the restive Himalayan region of Tibet.

The U.S. also capped the number of Chinese citizens working for state media outlets in the U.S., leading to the effective expulsion of 60 reporters, and has reduced the length of visas for others from one year to three months. That has brought renewed pressure on U.S. outlets in China, and Beijing has delayed renewing credentials for several of their journalists pending a positive response from Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Smoke chokes West Coast as wildfire deaths keep climbing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

National

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

National

Tropical Storm Sally forms in Gulf

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Tropical Storm Sally named in the Gulf of Mexico

Iowa

Donald Trump Jr. coming to western Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Donald Trump Jr. will Host ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

News

1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Latest News

National

Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed.

News

Free pet food for storm victims goes quickly

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free pet food giveaway was met with an overwhelming response Saturday at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. In just about 45 minutes, three pallets of pet food were handed out to derecho victims.

National

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world.

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resumes coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

News

Juveniles Apprehended After Shots Fired Incident and Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids police arrested multiple teenagers after responding to a shots fired incident and being lead on a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.