Cedar Rapids police looking for people involved in shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are looking for those responsible for a shooting which hurt a man.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots near Bever Avenue and 19th Street Southeast just before 8:30 Friday morning. They found a 25-year-old man with non-life threatening gunshot wounds near the intersection of Mount Vernon Road and 19th Street. The victim went to the hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe this was a targeted incident with two vehicles involved.

