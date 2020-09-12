1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,030 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Those numbers are as of 6 pm. The state’s data is now showing a total of 73,784 cases and 1,217 deaths.

A total of 7,476 were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours. That brings the total to 696,703 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate is at 13.8%.

Currently there are 274 patients hospitalized. That’s down 16 compared to yesterday. 79 patients are in ICU, down from 90 yesterday. 36 patients were admitted.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.