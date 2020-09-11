Advertisement

“We can’t get satisfied.” After hot start, Wash has eyes on first winning season since 2016-17

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There weren’t many who had high expectations for the Washington Warrior football team this season.

“Am I saying we’re a good team? I don’t know, I think the jury’s still out because we’re only two games in." Head coach Mo Blue said. "Are we improved from a year ago, I’ll definitely say yes,”

Coach Blue and the Warriors haven’t had a winning season since the 2016-17 campaign when they won 11 games. Only time will tell if Wash can reach that mark. For now, their focus is game by game.

“We can’t get satisfied because when you start off 2-0 then people start chirping. Oh, these guys are this and these guys are that, and news stations started coming around after being blacked out for two weeks now all of the sudden everybody wants to talk to us. But hey, I get it, I mean we weren’t really worth talking about last year, but you know, last year was last year and that’s the big difference.”

Blue says he saw a change late last season. After losing their first six games and then falling behind at halftime in game seven, he and the staff challenged the team and it worked. They haven’t lost since.

“From halftime that {Davenport} Central game on, I think the kids are believing in what they’re doing," Blue said. "It is not a big scheme change or anything like that from the previous years. It’s just, we’re doing it better,”

“We didn’t really know how good we were until we played Kennedy, but we knew they were a good team so beating them was important for us.” said senior quarterback Henry Clymer.

Blue thinks his team is more together, and the players agree. Collectively going through a global pandemic and then every member of the team being affected by last month’s Derecho,

“We all know we have our problems, that’s why we work so good." said junior Noah Allen. "We’re not blaming each other for stuff, we overlook each other’s problems and we grow with with them.”

“Each week we go into the week thinking this might be our last game of the season we have to play like it’s our last game of the season,” Clymer added.

After winning their first two games of the season, they are taking anything for granted, using football as their escape.

“It gets us away from anything and everything that’s going on it’s just three hours that I’m with my brothers,” Allen said.

Now, it’s the Warriors with a target on their backs. Gone are the days of seeing Wash on the schedule and writing them off.

“We’ve got to realize that every other team now has something to prove against us and we’ve got to show that we deserve to have our respect and deserve to be respected.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Regina blows out North Cedar 62-0

Updated: 20 hours ago
Regina looks ahead to a match up with Wapello while North Cedar looks to bounce back against Lisbon.

Sports

Jefferson falls to Southeast Polk 69-13

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Southeast Polk Rams defeated the Jefferson J-Hawks 69-13 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-0.

Sports

Prairie gets in the win column after defeating Cedar Falls 34-21

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Prairie Hawks defeated the Cedar Falls Tigers 31-24 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 1-2.

Sports

Western Dubuque bests Indianola 21-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Western Dubuque Bobcats defeated the Indianola Indians 21-19 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 2-1.

Sports

Springville routs Clarksville 88-0

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Springville Orioles defeated the Clarksville Indians 88-0 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-0.

Latest News

Sports

Xavier stays hot, takes down CCA 30-7

Updated: 20 hours ago
Xavier looks ahead to a matchup with Newton while CCA will hope to bounce back against Benton Community.

Sports

Hempstead takes down rivals Senior 21-17

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Mustangs look ahead to a match up with Cedar Falls while the Rams look to rebound against Cedar Rapids Washington.

Sports

Wapsie Valley edges out MFL Mar-Mac 21-20

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Bulldogs look ahead to a match up with Clayton Ridge in week four while the Warriors will face off against Starmont.

Sports

Decorah hands West Delaware first loss of the season

Updated: 20 hours ago
West Delaware looks ahead to a match up with Charles City while Decorah will face off against Waterloo East.

Sports

Cascade improves to 2-1, defeats West Branch 21-14

Updated: 20 hours ago
Cascade looks ahead to a match up with Beckman Catholic while the Bears hope to rebound against Wilton.

Sports

Mount Vernon improves to 3-0, knocks out CPU 22-8

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Mount Vernon Mustangs defeated the CPU Stormin’ Pointers 22-8 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-0.