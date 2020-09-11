“We can’t get satisfied.” After hot start, Wash has eyes on first winning season since 2016-17

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There weren’t many who had high expectations for the Washington Warrior football team this season.

“Am I saying we’re a good team? I don’t know, I think the jury’s still out because we’re only two games in." Head coach Mo Blue said. "Are we improved from a year ago, I’ll definitely say yes,”

Coach Blue and the Warriors haven’t had a winning season since the 2016-17 campaign when they won 11 games. Only time will tell if Wash can reach that mark. For now, their focus is game by game.

“We can’t get satisfied because when you start off 2-0 then people start chirping. Oh, these guys are this and these guys are that, and news stations started coming around after being blacked out for two weeks now all of the sudden everybody wants to talk to us. But hey, I get it, I mean we weren’t really worth talking about last year, but you know, last year was last year and that’s the big difference.”

Blue says he saw a change late last season. After losing their first six games and then falling behind at halftime in game seven, he and the staff challenged the team and it worked. They haven’t lost since.

“From halftime that {Davenport} Central game on, I think the kids are believing in what they’re doing," Blue said. "It is not a big scheme change or anything like that from the previous years. It’s just, we’re doing it better,”

“We didn’t really know how good we were until we played Kennedy, but we knew they were a good team so beating them was important for us.” said senior quarterback Henry Clymer.

Blue thinks his team is more together, and the players agree. Collectively going through a global pandemic and then every member of the team being affected by last month’s Derecho,

“We all know we have our problems, that’s why we work so good." said junior Noah Allen. "We’re not blaming each other for stuff, we overlook each other’s problems and we grow with with them.”

“Each week we go into the week thinking this might be our last game of the season we have to play like it’s our last game of the season,” Clymer added.

After winning their first two games of the season, they are taking anything for granted, using football as their escape.

“It gets us away from anything and everything that’s going on it’s just three hours that I’m with my brothers,” Allen said.

Now, it’s the Warriors with a target on their backs. Gone are the days of seeing Wash on the schedule and writing them off.

“We’ve got to realize that every other team now has something to prove against us and we’ve got to show that we deserve to have our respect and deserve to be respected.”

