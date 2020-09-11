Advertisement

US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months

File - This Thursday, June 6, 2019 photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in Washington, D.C.
File - This Thursday, June 6, 2019 photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in Washington, D.C.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3 trillion for the first 11 months of this budget year, the Treasury Department said Friday.

The ocean of red ink is a product of the government’s massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession that has cost millions of jobs.

The deficit from October through August is more than double the previous 11-month record of $1.37 trillion set in 2009. At that time the government was spending large sums to get out of the Great Recession triggered by the 2008 financial crisis.

With one month to go in the 2020 budget year, which ends Sept. 30, the deficit could go even higher. The Congressional Budget Office is forecasting the deficit this year will hit a record $3.3 trillion.

While the government has sometimes run surpluses in September, Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist at Oxford Economist, predicted the September deficit would hit $200 billion, giving the country a deficit for this budget year of $3.2 trillion.

That would be well above last year’s imbalance of $984 billion. The previous record deficit for a fiscal year was $1.4 trillion in 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

Congress has passed a series of relief bills totaling nearly $3 trillion that provided support such as a $600-a-week boost in unemployment benefits, up to $1,200 in payments to individuals and aid for small businesses trying to retain their workers.

However, many of the support programs ended in early August and efforts to approve another measure to restore the expired programs have so far failed in Congress. That has raised concerns among economists that with so many people still out of work and so many businesses struggling to re-open, the economic recovery could wither by late this year.

The deficit for August totaled $200 billion, matching the August 2019 deficit and reflecting the fact that with relief programs expiring, the gains in monthly government spending slowed.

The CBO is forecasting that by the end of this year, the amount of government debt will equal 98% of the total economy and then next year it will exceed 100% of gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services. That’s a level not seen since the huge government debt buildup in the 1940s to pay for fighting World War II.

By comparison, the debt held by the public totaled 79% of GDP at the end of 2019 and stood at 35% of GDP in 2007 before the Great Recession.

Even with huge amounts of debt being added, the government’s interest costs to finance the debt are actually down 10% this year to $484 billion compared to what the government spent on interest payments last year. Treasury officials said the lower figure is due to lower interest rates this year as the country went into recession.

Through August of this year, tax revenue totaled $3.05 trillion, 1.3% below the same period last year. Spending totaled $6.05 trillion, up from $4.16 trillion for the same period last year.

__

This story has been updated to correct that the previous record for an 11-month budget deficit was $1.37 trillion, not $1.37 billion, in 2009.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Smoke chokes West Coast as wildfire deaths keep climbing

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

National

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

National

Tropical Storm Sally forms in Gulf

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Tropical Storm Sally named in the Gulf of Mexico

Iowa

Donald Trump Jr. coming to western Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Donald Trump Jr. will Host ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

News

1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Latest News

National

Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed.

News

Free pet food for storm victims goes quickly

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free pet food giveaway was met with an overwhelming response Saturday at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. In just about 45 minutes, three pallets of pet food were handed out to derecho victims.

National

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world.

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resumes coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

News

Juveniles Apprehended After Shots Fired Incident and Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids police arrested multiple teenagers after responding to a shots fired incident and being lead on a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.