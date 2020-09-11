Secretary Pate partners with football coaches in #BeAVoter initiative

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces a new partnership with the college football coaches from the University of Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, and Drake to promote voter registration and participation ahead of the 2020 general election.

The four head coaches will appear in radio, social media, and digital ads, encouraging Iowans to #BeAVoter.

“I want to thank Kirk Ferentz, Matt Campbell, Mark Farley and Todd Stepsis for stepping up and helping us promote the #BeAVoter initiative,” Secretary Pate said. “These great coaches are well-regarded across Iowa and the nation, and they can make a big impact on encouraging people to engage in the process.”

Each ad directs the viewer or listener to visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov, a one-stop-shop for state election information. Iowans can use the site to register to vote, download an absentee ballot request form, track its status, and find information about voting deadlines and requirements.

The partnership between Secretary Pate and the football coaches was developed through Learfield IMG College, which owns the athletics multimedia rights for the four schools.

“I encourage all Iowans to vote this November. There is no better way to engage with your community than by getting involved in the electoral process. Whether you participate in person or via absentee ballot, make a positive impact by registering to vote today.”

“I believe that our democracy becomes stronger and more representative of us all with every voter. I urge all Iowans to do their part on November 3rd and get out and vote. Whether it’s in person or via an absentee ballot, I hope we all exercise this right that can make a positive impact within our communities.”

“The electoral process is the most essential aspect of our democracy. I urge every Iowan to vote, whether by absentee ballot or in person. Start by registering to vote today and be ready to make an impact on November 3.”

“I firmly believe the first rule in getting better is to show up, so it’s important to show up and vote. We all need to do our part to put the people in office who we each believe will make the greatest country in the world an even better place.”

