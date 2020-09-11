Secretary Pate partners with football coaches in #BeAVoter initiative
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces a new partnership with the college football coaches from the University of Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, and Drake to promote voter registration and participation ahead of the 2020 general election.
The four head coaches will appear in radio, social media, and digital ads, encouraging Iowans to #BeAVoter.
“I want to thank Kirk Ferentz, Matt Campbell, Mark Farley and Todd Stepsis for stepping up and helping us promote the #BeAVoter initiative,” Secretary Pate said. “These great coaches are well-regarded across Iowa and the nation, and they can make a big impact on encouraging people to engage in the process.”
Each ad directs the viewer or listener to visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov, a one-stop-shop for state election information. Iowans can use the site to register to vote, download an absentee ballot request form, track its status, and find information about voting deadlines and requirements.
The partnership between Secretary Pate and the football coaches was developed through Learfield IMG College, which owns the athletics multimedia rights for the four schools.
