Rainy weather this weeks brings more issues for people impacted by derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rainy weather this week has caused more headaches for people whose homes were impacted by the derecho one month ago.

The derecho hit 11 counties and left hundreds of thousands of people without power. Julianna Abrams was one of them.

“There was one day were I had a tear in my eye but then I started to laugh because there wasn’t time to be sad,” she said.

Abrams’s home on the Northwest side was one of the 1000 properties the city deemed uninhabitable. She said rain has been coming in through the damaged roof since the storm, but this week was the worst it has been.

“There were inches of rain collecting in some of the buckets,” Abrams said.

She has been checking on her home when she can because she can’t live there. Buckets, pans, trash bin, and thermos cups were placed around the home to catch the falling water. She said she has to move them daily when new leaks appear. She said it was vital to keep her home as dry as possible to reconstruction can begin.

“The longer it takes for all these homes to get their roofs repaired is going to put us in a tight timeline with winter,” she said.

KCRG TV9 called dozens of roofing companies Thursday. Many of them said they were too busy to do an interview. One said people should try to get a good tarp down as tight as they possibly can. That’s the best they can do.

Abrams, however, wasn’t just worried about her home. She said she was lucky to be able to move into another property. She worried about families who didn’t have that option and might be living in conditions with leaking roofs.

“Where are the resources going to come from?” she said. “Where are we going to get what we need so that our community isn’t still trying to repair itself a year to three years from now.”

Abrams said she would like to see more FEMA funds come in to help with repairs and crews to move trees. She doesn’t want it to take years for the city to start looking like it is recovering like it did in the 2008 flood.

She said it was the strength of her community around her that keeps her motivated.

“Don’t underestimate Iowans or people in the Midwest,” she said. “We are strong, but we also need help sometimes.”

