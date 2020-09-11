President Trump declares major disaster for Sac & Fox Tribe of Mississippi in Iowa

IOWA (KCRG) - President Trump declared on Friday a major disaster for the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, ordering federal aid to assist the Tribe’s recovery efforts following the August 10 derecho.

The disaster declaration provides funding to the Tribe and some private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm.

The funding will also be available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures, as well as other forms of assistance to be determined after the completion of damage assessments.

