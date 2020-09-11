Advertisement

Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Dec. 25

It had been scheduled to open Oct. 2
The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.
The postponement of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s strongest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.(Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas.

The postponement Friday of the “Wonder Woman” sequel, which had been scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, comes on the heels of Hollywood’s boldest attempt to lure moviegoers back to theaters during the pandemic.

Warner Bros.' $200 million “Tenet” fared well in its international-first launch, but found ticket sales harder to come by in the United States. About 25% of U.S. theaters remain closed, including those in the top markets of Los Angeles and New York. All theaters are operating at reduced capacity.

“Tenet” grossed about $20 million in its North American rollout, which included two weeks of showings in Canada. Some believed that was as good as possible, given the circumstances, and hinted that audiences would follow new releases into theaters.

But the “Wonder Woman 1984” postponement was its own kind of verdict, suggesting the studio doesn’t believe current box-office returns can sustain its big-budget releases. Universal Studios on Friday also pushed the Jordan Peele-produced thriller “Candyman” from October 16 to sometime next year. Hollywood’s fall is starting to look like its mostly scuttled summer.

“Wonder Woman 1984,” one of many blockbusters originally set for the summer, had been the next big-budget release on the calendar. Now, that gap extends to the Walt Disney Co.'s “Black Widow,” a Marvel release slated for Nov. 6. Other, smaller productions are going ahead. Sony Pictures this weekend is releasing the rom-com “Broken Hearts Gallery.”

Announcing the move of “Wonder Woman 1984” to Dec. 25, Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, said in a statement: “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Smoke chokes West Coast as wildfire deaths keep climbing

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

National

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

National

Tropical Storm Sally forms in Gulf

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Tropical Storm Sally named in the Gulf of Mexico

Iowa

Donald Trump Jr. coming to western Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Donald Trump Jr. will Host ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

News

1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Latest News

National

Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed.

News

Free pet food for storm victims goes quickly

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free pet food giveaway was met with an overwhelming response Saturday at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. In just about 45 minutes, three pallets of pet food were handed out to derecho victims.

National

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world.

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resumes coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

News

Juveniles Apprehended After Shots Fired Incident and Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids police arrested multiple teenagers after responding to a shots fired incident and being lead on a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.