Over $12.3 million in Cares Act relief funds awarded to Iowa

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson today announced the allocation of $12,331,201 of the remaining $1.988 billion in CARES Act funding to Iowa communities for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The allocation focuses funds towards places with households facing a higher risk of eviction. To date, HUD has provided nearly $5 billion in CDBG funding nationwide to help communities combat the coronavirus and alleviate economic hardship.

“The Trump Administration has maintained that no one should risk losing their home due to the coronavirus,” said Secretary Ben Carson. “We’ve taken several actions since the beginning of this pandemic to keep Americans in their homes. Today, we announce additional aid to the communities that need it the most. These funds can help households struggling to meet their rental or mortgage obligations to stay afloat as our nation continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.”

These funds can be used to provide temporary financial assistance to meet rental obligations for up to 6 months. The funds are focused toward places with households facing higher risk of eviction. Specifically:

Communities with high rates of individuals in industries with high job loss in states with high unemployment;

Communities with high rates of businesses in industries with high job loss in states with high unemployment; and

Concentrations of those most at risk for transmission and risk of eviction, with higher amounts for states with high rates of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.