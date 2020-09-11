Orchestra Iowa cancels fall season, 50 percent furlough for staff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - All Orchestra Iowa and Opus Concert Café performances have been canceled through December 31 due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Due to the cancellation of its fall season, the Orchestra Iowa Board of Directors also said it would be putting on a 50 percent furlough of its full-time Orchestra Iowa employees by the end of September. That includes the music director and CEO.

“The decision to cancel our core programming for the fall is heartbreaking for everyone involved with Orchestra Iowa,” said Jeffrey Collier, Chief Executive Officer for Orchestra Iowa. “Ultimately, we must put the health and safety of our musicians, audience, and staff at the forefront of our plans.”

Orchestra Iowa is in the process of notifying ticket holders. Anyone with questions is asked to direct them to the Orchestra Iowa Ticket Office at 319.366.8203 or tickets@orchestraiowa.org.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.