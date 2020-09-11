Advertisement

North Liberty woman sentenced to prison for defrauding the Iowa City Area Development Group

(MGN)
(MGN)(KOTA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A North Liberty woman was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Friday for wire fraud.

Sheri Lynn Jelinek, 48, of NorthLiberty, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 27 months in prison for wire fraud announced United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

Jelinek was an employee at the Iowa City Area Development Group (ICAD) from 2003 until January of 2017. After leaving her employment, ICAD employees discovered Jelinek had made more than $460,000 in improper or personal charges on ICAD credit cards over a period of several years.

Jelinek pleaded guilty to an Information charging her with seven counts of wire fraud. At sentencing, Jelinek was ordered to make full restitution to ICAD and its insurance company. She was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following her prison term and pay $700to the Crime Victims' Fund.

After sentencing, Jelinek was released and will be allowed to self-report to a designated facility within the Federal Bureau of Prisons. This matter was investigated by the Office of Auditor for the State of Iowa and IowaDivision of Criminal Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

