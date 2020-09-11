Advertisement

Moderate to heavy rain could lead to flash flooding tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain will continue to move through eastern Iowa through the evening and overnight hours tonight. We may see some breaks, but areas will most likely still see some drizzle or fog with overcast skies. Moderate to heavy downpours could cause the potential of flash flooding through the evening. Reminder to never drive through flooded roadways.

Rain will continue to stay likely through Saturday morning, then we should see some breaks by the afternoon and the clouds could break away for a bit of sunshine. More scattered rain is possible through Saturday evening and through the overnight hours. That will push out very early Sunday morning and then we will have a dry stretch of weather through next week.

Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid-70s with some areas to the north in the 60s on Saturday. We will have a warming trend next week with highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. A southerly wind will allow temperatures to be above average on Wednesday in the low 80s and then we are back down to normal in the mid-70s.

