Linn Mar varsity football team under quarantine for two weeks

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn Mar’s athletic director David Brown confirmed Thursday the entire varsity football team is in quarantine for the next two weeks.

That means their next two games are canceled, along with any team practices, and, none of the players will be in the building when school starts next week.

With that many students out of the building, it might look like Linn Mar is closer to the 10 percent absenteeism needed to qualify for an online waiver, but that isn’t the case.

State guidelines say a district can ask for a waiver if the county positivity rate is over 15 percent, and they have 10 percent absenteeism.

Governor Kim Reynolds spoke today about why the state told schools not to count students who are quarantined by the coronavirus as absent.

Reynolds and her team said it’s because some quarantined students are still healthy and can continue to learn online.

Reynold’s team also said the added challenge in reporting absenteeism this year means a district can still apply for a waiver if they’re below the 10 percent mark.

