LINN-MAR, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Lions defeated the Jefferson J-Hawks 3-0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-18) on Thursday night to improve their record to 4-5 on the season. Following the loss, Jefferson falls to 0-2.

Linn-Mar looks ahead to a match up with Cedar Rapids Kennedy while Jefferson hopes to rebound against Waterloo West.

