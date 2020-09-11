Iowa Restaurant Association calls bar closures ineffective, bar industry loses $1 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The head of the Iowa Restaurant Association is calling the bar closures the Governor issued for six Iowa counties ineffective.

Those counties include Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties.

Iowa Restaurant Association President Jessica Dunker said Iowa’s restaurant and bar industry has already lost $1 billion this year.

She said these closures are hurting most of the businesses who were doing things by the book.

She said the infections were mostly in college-aged students, and businesses are taking a hit for their irresponsibility.

Governor Reynolds points to dropping infection rates in five of the six counties as proof the measure is helping, but Dunker disagrees.

“I would just have to argue that the brewery in Huxley, or the little bar in Minburn, they aren’t attracting large crowds of college students,” Dunker said. “That the age demographic may still, in fact be the issue, and legally operated, responsible businesses never were.”

The Governor’s regulations are set to expire on September 21st.

Dunker said she hopes the Governor will let them reopen.

