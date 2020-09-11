Iowa City Schools receive $20,000 gift for virtual learning software from HAVlife Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) accepted a $20,000 gift from HAVlife Johnson County to help fund critical virtual learning software for elementary students.

Due to the high COVID-19 case count in Johnson County, the school district is beginning the school year exclusively online. More than 40 percent of students have also enrolled in full-time remote learning through at least the first trimester of the 2020-2021 school year.

This change in traditional learning requires equipment and software to deliver curriculum to students effectively and equitably. This software is especially impactful for 30 percent of ICCSD students who fell behind due to COVID closures last spring and are not currently meeting their appropriate grade level skills for reading and math. This state-of-the-art software will cost an estimated $300,000 to install on nearly 8,500 student computers.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of HAVlife Johnson County to help fund licenses and access to this specialized equipment. During these remote learning times in our District, these tools are critical for the educational success of our students”

The $20,000 gift from HAVlife of Johnson County will specifically fund Lexia Core5 Reading and DreamBox for math. Students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade will use the software.

“We typically help local youth by making it financially possible for them to attend extracurricular activities – however, our priority is fulfilling their academic need during the ongoing pandemic. We’re grateful for this opportunity to help local students during this difficult time,” HAVlife Johnson County Board Chairperson Anne Barber-Nessa said.

Since 2016, HAVlife Johnson County has awarded nearly $250,000 to 37 nonprofit organizations, directly impacting more than 14,000 local youth. Video and photo assets from the check presentation are available for use.

