Advertisement

Iowa City Schools receive $20,000 gift for virtual learning software from HAVlife Johnson County

A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
A sign outside of the central administration office for the Iowa City Community School District (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) accepted a $20,000 gift from HAVlife Johnson County to help fund critical virtual learning software for elementary students.

Due to the high COVID-19 case count in Johnson County, the school district is beginning the school year exclusively online. More than 40 percent of students have also enrolled in full-time remote learning through at least the first trimester of the 2020-2021 school year. 

This change in traditional learning requires equipment and software to deliver curriculum to students effectively and equitably. This software is especially impactful for 30 percent of ICCSD students who fell behind due to COVID closures last spring and are not currently meeting their appropriate grade level skills for reading and math. This state-of-the-art software will cost an estimated $300,000 to install on nearly 8,500 student computers.

The $20,000 gift from HAVlife of Johnson County will specifically fund Lexia Core5 Reading and DreamBox for math. Students enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade will use the software.

“We typically help local youth by making it financially possible for them to attend extracurricular activities – however, our priority is fulfilling their academic need during the ongoing pandemic. We’re grateful for this opportunity to help local students during this difficult time,” HAVlife Johnson County Board Chairperson Anne Barber-Nessa said.

Since 2016, HAVlife Johnson County has awarded nearly $250,000 to 37 nonprofit organizations, directly impacting more than 14,000 local youth. Video and photo assets from the check presentation are available for use. 

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Donald Trump Jr. coming to western Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Donald Trump Jr. will Host ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

News

1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

News

Free pet food for storm victims goes quickly

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free pet food giveaway was met with an overwhelming response Saturday at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. In just about 45 minutes, three pallets of pet food were handed out to derecho victims.

News

Juveniles Apprehended After Shots Fired Incident and Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids police arrested multiple teenagers after responding to a shots fired incident and being lead on a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

News

Cedar Rapids police looking for people involved in shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids Police are looking for those responsible for a shooting which hurt a man.

Latest News

News

Making lasagna in one pan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
There are many recipes out there for a popular meal, lasagna, but with this recipe, you can make the entire dish in just one pan.

News

Making lasagna in one pan

Updated: 14 hours ago
Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares a recipe that calls for making lasagna in just one pan.

News

Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Riverside Theatre in Iowa City opened its fall season Friday night with an prerecorded production.

News

Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts

Updated: 21 hours ago

Iowa

Fundraising efforts underway to rename Dubuque airport terminal after local Tuskegee Airman

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group in Dubuque has put together a fundraiser to build a monument that honors Captain Robert L. Martin at the Dubuque Regional Airport.

Iowa

Dubuque Community School District overcoming challenges as school year kicks off

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dubuque Schools superintendent Stan Rheingans said they are still adjusting to online classes, particularly issues with connectivity and technology.