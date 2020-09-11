Advertisement

Iowa City schools granted second request to continue online-only learning

Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District has been granted another waiver from the state to continue online only learning.

The State approved the second request from the district Friday. The district’s current waiver is set to expire on September 22nd, at which point the new waiver will go into for two more weeks.

According to the letter from Ann Lebo, the Director of Iowa’s Department of Education, the waiver was granted based on a 14-day positivity rate of 20.4 for Johnson County.

The letter also states that “In light of this determination, the Department expects that your district will temporarily cease in-person extracurricular activities for the duration of the two week period, and this approval is conditioned upon satisfying that expectation. Extracurricular activities may continue on an online or virtual basis.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Donald Trump Jr. coming to western Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Donald Trump Jr. will Host ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

News

1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

News

Free pet food for storm victims goes quickly

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free pet food giveaway was met with an overwhelming response Saturday at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. In just about 45 minutes, three pallets of pet food were handed out to derecho victims.

News

Juveniles Apprehended After Shots Fired Incident and Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids police arrested multiple teenagers after responding to a shots fired incident and being lead on a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

News

Cedar Rapids police looking for people involved in shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids Police are looking for those responsible for a shooting which hurt a man.

Latest News

News

Making lasagna in one pan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
There are many recipes out there for a popular meal, lasagna, but with this recipe, you can make the entire dish in just one pan.

News

Making lasagna in one pan

Updated: 14 hours ago
Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares a recipe that calls for making lasagna in just one pan.

News

Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Riverside Theatre in Iowa City opened its fall season Friday night with an prerecorded production.

News

Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts

Updated: 21 hours ago

Iowa

Fundraising efforts underway to rename Dubuque airport terminal after local Tuskegee Airman

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group in Dubuque has put together a fundraiser to build a monument that honors Captain Robert L. Martin at the Dubuque Regional Airport.

Iowa

Dubuque Community School District overcoming challenges as school year kicks off

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dubuque Schools superintendent Stan Rheingans said they are still adjusting to online classes, particularly issues with connectivity and technology.