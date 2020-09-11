Iowa City schools granted second request to continue online-only learning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Community School District has been granted another waiver from the state to continue online only learning.

The State approved the second request from the district Friday. The district’s current waiver is set to expire on September 22nd, at which point the new waiver will go into for two more weeks.

According to the letter from Ann Lebo, the Director of Iowa’s Department of Education, the waiver was granted based on a 14-day positivity rate of 20.4 for Johnson County.

The letter also states that “In light of this determination, the Department expects that your district will temporarily cease in-person extracurricular activities for the duration of the two week period, and this approval is conditioned upon satisfying that expectation. Extracurricular activities may continue on an online or virtual basis.”

