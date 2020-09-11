Indianola woman who admitted to killing a 7-month-old baby released on parole early

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) - An Indianola woman who admitted to shaking and killing a 7-month-old baby is out on parole as of Wednesday.

Tori Bittner pleaded guilty September 2019 to child endangerment resulting in serious injury. She admitted to shaking 7-month-old Cody Seals back in 2016. Indianola police found him unresponsive in an apartment. Cody died the next day.

Bittner was the girlfriend of the Cody’s biological father. Bittner was set to be released from prison next year because of Iowa’s credit for time severed law.

But Thursday, KCCI learned that the Iowa Board of Parole reviewed her case and granted her parole Wednesday.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.