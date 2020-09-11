Hinson criticizes Finkenauer for not agreeing to upcoming debates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican nominee for Congress in Iowa’s First District Ashley Hinson is criticizing Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer because she hasn’t agreed to upcoming debates.

All three eastern Iowa television stations - KCRG-TV9, KWWL and KGAN - offered to host debates for the first district race, and Hinson has agreed to all three.

“What is the Congresswoman scared of? Voters deserve to make an informed decision,” Ashley Hinson wrote in a release. “I have accepted every single debate invitation because I am not afraid to tell voters what I believe in.”

The two did debate once this past Monday, for about an hour on Iowa Public Television.

The Cook Political report shows Iowa’s first district is a tossup for November’s election, as is the race for Iowa’s second district in southeast Iowa.

Finkenauer’s campaign said due to the House being in session for the next several weeks, and uncertainty of the voting schedule and several key issues - including government funding and coronavirus relief - still unresolved, Finkenauer cannot yet commit to a date for the debate.

The debates are in October.

