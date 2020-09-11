Heavy rain likely today through tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain continues yet again today. Temperatures have been steady during the night and will likely rise to the low-mid 60s by early evening. Today’s rain will be heavier than what we saw yesterday and most places may receive another inch or two by the time it moves away early tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon, if we’re lucky, a few breaks in the clouds may be possible with highs into the lower 70s. Tomorrow night, one final shower chance remains and those appear light and very scattered at this point. Sunday’s weather continues to look like a winner with highs into the 70s. Next week continues to look dry as well. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.