Ernst and Hassan work to honor troops who served in war on terrorism

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during a news conference with Senate Republicans, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during a news conference with Senate Republicans, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - On the nineteenth anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa and U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire introduced a bill to establish a memorial to honor service members, fallen soldiers, their families, and those impacted by the Global War on Terrorism.

The pair introduced bipartisan legislation today to authorize the construction of a Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act builds on Ernst’s ongoing work to help construct a memorial to honor the lives of those lost in and impacted by the Global War on Terrorism, the nation’s longest-running war.

“The Global War on Terrorism has impacted the lives of millions of Americans across our nation,” said Senator Ernst, who commanded troops during Operation Iraqi Freedom. “While nothing will ever restore the lives we have lost, this memorial will serve as a tribute to the brave men and women, and their loved ones, who have sacrificed in defense of our freedom. This bipartisan effort brings us one step closer to establishing a memorial to honor these heroes for generations to come."

”The Global War on Terrorism Memorial will honor the tremendous sacrifice made by service members, civilians, and their family members in service to our country," said Senator Hassan. “This bipartisan legislation would ensure that this memorial stands on the National Mall where countless visitors come every year to pay their respects and remember our country’s history. I am proud to join Senator Ernst in helping to honor the thousands of Americans – including more than 75 Granite Staters – who have lost their lives in this ongoing conflict."

”The men and women who have served and are still serving in the Global War on Terrorism belong to one of the most diverse, agile, and fiercely determined fighting forces in our nation’s history," said Marina Jackman, President and CEO of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation. “In the nearly two decades since the beginning of this conflict, millions of servicemen and women and civilians have dedicated their time, their resources, and sometimes their lives to this mission. I’m grateful to Senators Ernst and Hassan for their leadership in making sure that those sacrifices are fully acknowledged and that all who have served are honored in our nation’s capital."

The next step in the process is identifying and authorizing a location for the memorial. The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act proposes three locations for the memorial in Washington, D.C., Constitution Gardens, West Potomac Park, or JFK Hockey Fields.

