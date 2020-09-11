Advertisement

City of Dubuque concerned over lack of housing assistance applications amid pandemic

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Dubuque is a non-profit with a mission to reduce poverty.

Its executive director, Tracy Morrison, said they have seen many people struggle because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rent seems to be a stumbling block for many families,” she said. “It is a substantial portion of a person’s monthly income.”

They have been able to help people pay some of their rent by partnering with other non-profits, but Morrison recognized it is a problem that needs to be addressed quickly.

“When an individual or family has a stable home or roof over their heads they can focus their energies on being a good parent or productive employee, but when you are worried that you might not even have a home to come home to, you are not being productive in other areas of your life,” she said. “So having stable housing really affects all facets of a person’s life and this is especially true since the pandemic.”

Alexis Steger, the city of Dubuque’s Housing Director, said about 50 percent of the people in Dubuque were cost-burdened before the pandemic. This means they spent more than 30 percent of their gross income in housing.

Steger mentioned 25 percent was severely cost-burdened, which means between 40 and 50 percent of their gross income goes towards housing.

“With COVID, we have seen income loses and as incomes go down you are obviously going to pay more on your rent and utilities than you would have in the past,” she said. “So we expect that number has climbed.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC)'s eviction moratorium makes it illegal for landlords to evict tenants who can’t pay their bills. However, there is a catch.

Steger said that, to get this protection, tenants must prove they have done their best efforts to receive government assistance. This could be a problem in Dubuque.

“We are seeing less applications than we had anticipated and we just think that people are not hearing about the program,” she said. “Landlords are saying they have renters that would qualify but we are not seeing those renters apply through the program.”

She mentioned the city’s Short-Term Assistance Program, which can assist with a portion of approved households' rent, mortgage, or utilities for up to $1,000 for three months. Applicants' income must have been reduced by at least 50 percent because of the pandemic in order to qualify.

Steger said she met with City Council to discuss marketing and campaign strategies to spread the word about the program.

Anyone interested in applying for the Short-Term Assistance Program should visit https://www.cityofdubuque.org/618/Housing-Community-Development.

