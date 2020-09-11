Advertisement

Charles City football resumes

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Charles City High School Football is resuming practice on Monday, September 14. 

In order to be cleared for school on Monday, any student who tested positive for COVID 19 will have to complete their quarantined AND be 24 hours with no fever (without the use of fever-reducing medicine) AND symptoms are improving AND 10 days since symptoms started; if no symptoms, 10 days from the day of the test. 

All Charles City High School athletes are required to perform an online daily COVID check prior to participating in practice. Players must pass the COVID check two consecutive days before a practice.

All football players will need to pass checks on Varsity Bound Sunday and Monday in order to participate on Monday. The weight room for all sports is closed until further notice.

The Thursday, September 17, 9th-grade football game is canceled.  

Charles City High School football plays at Manchester vs. the West Delaware Hawks on Friday, September 18.

