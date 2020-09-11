Cedar Rapids residents reminded to be cautious of street ponding around storm drains

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In an update on The City of Cedar Rapid’s storm response Friday, The City is reminding residents to be aware of areas where ponding is occurring on streets due to heavy rain, saturated soil, and increased storm debris.

“The Public Works Department is responding and clearing storm drains of debris and checking low-lying areas,” The City said in a statement. “If safe to do so, residents can check the storm drain near their property and clear it of any clogged leaves or other debris that may be blocking water.”

It is important to remember to not drive vehicles or walk through any standing water, and to stay away from drainage areas with swift-moving water.

The City also gave an update on the current Burn Ban, saying it will remain in effect until further notice. Despite the recent rain, abnormally dry conditions remain across eastern Iowa and typically windy conditions this time of year allow brushfires to spread easily. As we continue further into the fall season, trees and leaves will continue to dry our as vegetation goes dormant, typically leading to grass fires this time of year.

“Although the recent rainfall has saturated tree debris and vegetation in the short term, our region is still abnormally dry considering soil moisture conditions. Debris piles will likely dry out quickly with forecasted warm and dry conditions over the next week," The City said in their statement. “The Fire Department is planning to keep the burn ban in effect until at least the second pass of organic debris removal so that the majority of the organic and drying debris is removed from neighborhoods, which will decrease the fire hazard.”

The City has temporarily shut down debris collection for the remainder of the day Friday due to wet conditions but will continue this weekend. The City will continue debris collection until all debris has been removed, making multiple passes on each street. To date, crews have picked up more than 130,000 tons of tree debris, and have completed a first pass on almost 36 percent of the city.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.