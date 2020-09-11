AARP wants more attention drawn to reopening nursing homes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - AARP says the state needs to make public the amount of assisted-living facilities where there are outbreaks.

Those are different from the list of long term care facilities, which the state currently releases. Iowa was one of the first states to announce where specific outbreaks were taking place in nursing homes. About 50 percent of the state’s deaths have come from nursing homes.

The group said it’s important to also identify assisted living facilities because in some towns, staff members are working in both those facilities and nursing homes.

The AARP says these residents are facing a one-two punch of the virus and social isolation. Currently, many families are visiting people through windows but the organization is scared people won’t come as the weather gets colder.

They’re calling for a task force to reopen nursing homes and they believe this issue should get the same attention as reopening schools. The group is also asking for mandatory, regular testing in homes.

