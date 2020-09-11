798 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 798 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 11, the state’s data is showing a total of 72,754 COVID-19 cases and 1,208 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,018 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 689,227 since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate is at 13.3 percent.

There are currently a total of 281 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 27 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 83 are in the ICU and 36 are on ventilators.

