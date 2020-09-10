Advertisement

Starbucks officially gets rid of (almost all) straws

The chain says its ‘committed to a more sustainable way to sip’
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT
(CNN) – Say goodbye to those iconic green straws you use to sip your iced coffee through at Starbucks.

The chain has officially abandoned the straws in favor of sippy cup lids for most drinks.

The new lids have a drinking spout and contain about 10% less plastic than Starbucks' previous flat lid and straw combo.

They’re also made of polypropylene, which is recyclable.

The company’s chief sustainability officer said it’s another step toward their goal of a 50% reduction in waste by the year 2030.

The new lids should be fully adopted in the United States and Canada by the end of the month.

Only blended beverages, like Frappuccinos, will still come with a domed lid and a straw, except where plastic straws are against the law.

In those cases, straws with alternative materials will be used.

