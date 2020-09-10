Advertisement

Some AmazonBasics products raise safety concerns

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:23 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An exclusive investigation is exposing safety concerns about some AmazonBasics products.

Since 2016, at least 1,500 reviews have been written about more than 70 AmazonBasics products complaining they explode, catch on fire, melt or cause electrical malfunctions.

Burned furniture, scorched outlets, melted power strips were all reportedly involving AmazonBasics electronics.

At Leona and Jimi Smail’s house, it started with a distinct odor of “hot plastic.”

They couldn’t find the source of the smell and even called 911. It wasn’t until after firefighters left that Jimi Smail discovered the apparent culprit inside a cardboard box.

“The smell was overwhelming when I opened the box up,” he said.

An AmazonBasics battery charger was inside. The fire chief said it had “overheated and melted.”

The charger was unplugged, had no other power source and did not have a battery on it, Jimi Smail said.

“It was melted straight through,” he said. “I’m dumbfounded.”

The 1,500 reviews in question represent a tiny fraction of the more than 1 million reviews posted about AmazonBasics products overall.

And fires caused by consumer electronics are not unique to Amazon. User error can also be a factor.

CNN found nearly 200 reviews which complained of damage to homes or belongings, charred walls and carpets and fried cellphones and other electronics being used with the AmazonBasics devices.

About 30 products that were flagged by three or more customers as a fire hazard or other danger remain for sale on Amazon.com, including the battery charger that caused all that stink for the Smails.

Amazon said it tested the type of charger used by the Smails and that it is safe.

It’s one of 5,000 AmazonBasics products that the company sells under its own label, claiming they are cheaper and just as good as name brands.

In February, CNN took two potentially defective AmazonBasics products to the University of Maryland’s Center for Advanced Life Cycle Engineering lab: a burnt phone charger, and a damaged AmazonBasics microwave that had more than 150 reviews flagging it as a potential hazard.

Michael Pecht, founder of the CALCE lab and professor of mechanical engineering, said there was a clear problem with the microwave.

It took just a few seconds for the engineers to determine something wasn’t right.

“It’s clear that there is damage on this, and you can see that the plate this is attached to is burned. And there’s clearly some kind of a fault in here,” Pecht said.

“There is a risk in using this machine for sure,” he added.

Pecht says most consumer electronic problems like these could be from poor manufacturing, cheap materials and a lack of robust quality control.

Amazon said the company is confident the AmazonBasics microwave is safe.

A representative responded to questions about all this saying in part, "Amazon thoroughly investigates any indicators of safety or quality concerns with AmazonBasics products.

“If we determine that a product is unsafe, we remove it from our stores and take all necessary actions. We are also continuously refining processes and leveraging new technologies to ensure that our private brand products are safe,” the spokesperson said.

Rachel Greer used to work in the product safety at Amazon and says in her opinion, Amazon customers now do the testing.

You buy, you use it, you test it and you rate it. If reviews are good, sales are good, it stays.

“Amazon responds to data, and if consumers continue to buy AmazonBasics in the numbers that they expect, they won’t pay attention to the details,” Greer said.

Leeona Smail says at least one consumer is no longer buying.

“I’d probably avoid electronics now with AmazonBasics,” she said.

What are consumers supposed to do? The answer lies in those reviews.

Former Amazon employees say if an item has a few reviews that mention things like fire or hazard, that’s a red flag.

That battery charger bought by the Smails has 21 such reviews, and it’s still for sale.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Smoke chokes West Coast as wildfire deaths keep climbing

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Oregon officials haven’t released an exact death count but at least eight fatalities have been reported.

National

New Orleans under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A third tropical storm — Rene — is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

National

Tropical Storm Sally forms in Gulf

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Tropical Storm Sally named in the Gulf of Mexico

Iowa

Donald Trump Jr. coming to western Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Donald Trump Jr. will Host ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

News

1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Latest News

National

Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign told The Associated Press on Saturday that Pence’s schedule had been changed.

News

Free pet food for storm victims goes quickly

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free pet food giveaway was met with an overwhelming response Saturday at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. In just about 45 minutes, three pallets of pet food were handed out to derecho victims.

National

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Through his array of work, Conran promoted British design, culture and the arts around the world.

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resumes coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

News

Juveniles Apprehended After Shots Fired Incident and Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids police arrested multiple teenagers after responding to a shots fired incident and being lead on a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.