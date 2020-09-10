Advertisement

Luther College choirs rehearsing in city pool during pandemic

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Luther College’s choirs are using an empty Decorah Municipal Pool to rehearse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking rehearsals outside due to concerns over singing with open mouths, close contact and little ventilation when rehearsing indoors isn’t unusual, but singing in an empty pool might be.

“I was driving past the city pool trying to contemplate where we were going to rehearse outdoors,” Mark Potvin, instructor of music and conductor at Luther College, said. “I noticed they were draining the pool so I called our friends at Decorah Park and Rec and said ‘Hey any chance that once that pool is empty we can start using it for choir rehearsals?’ and without a second thought they said absolutely, no problem.”

The outdoor pool is easily accessible for the college due to its location next to campus.

Luther College’s COVID-19 precautions include using outdoor venues and having conductors and singers wear face coverings at all times. The conductor uses a personal amplification device to be heard by all the choir members.

Additionally, singers are spread out 7.5 to 12 feet and some of the larger choir ensembles are split into smaller groups during rehearsal.

Luther College has five choirs, and has one of the nation’s largest collegiate music programs.

