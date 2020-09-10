Hawkeye Downs learns of damage from the derecho, forced to close Expo Hall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders at Hawkeye Downs just learned about the damage from the derecho -- as it is forcing some closures.

Hawkeye Downs leaders had insurance adjusters and structural engineers on-site yesterday, taking a closer look at the damage. They say they lost some lighting and billboards along the track -- but deemed it functional and safe to use.

But they said the Expo Hall on the north side uninhabitable. That means they had to cancel the gun expo set for this weekend.

Our promoter who produces that event was just not able to safely, social distance and provide enough promoter space to do their business just using the South Hall.

Hawkeye Downs says it’s working with its landlord to get repairs done quickly while adapting the spaces for other events.

Officials are still planning for their final race of the season on September 26 called “Audios 2020” and are looking forward to their winter dog park and holiday events.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.