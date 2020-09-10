Disaster recovery center offers options to submit disaster assistance applications following last month’s derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Disaster Recovery Center opened in Linn County on September 2 to give survivors options to submit documents for their disaster assistance application.

The DRC is located in the Veterans Memorial Stadium Parking Lot at 950 Rockford Rd. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Visitors are asked to enter the parking lot from the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Kurt Warner Way. The DRC will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday, closed on Sunday.

SBA has provided low-interest, long-term disaster loans to businesses, homeowners, and renters who are not adequately insured. SBA has also established a virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, and help each business owner complete an electronic loan application. The Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center is open Mondays– Friday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. For more information visit FOCWAssistance@sba.gov, or call (916) 735-1500.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated 18 Iowa counties as primary natural disaster areas, enabling producers who suffered losses because of the derecho to be eligible for emergency loans. The counties eligible for emergency loans are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama. The USDA natural disaster designations allow the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or the refinancing of certain debts. The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 3, 2021. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.