Cedar Rapids couple arrested for sexual abuse allegations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The US Marshal Service arrested a Cedar Rapids couple for sexual abuse and indecent exposure warrants.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department received a report of suspected sexual abuse involving Ellis Paul Marshburn, 32, and Abbigail McElroy, 32. Warrant requests were submitted to the Linn County Attorney’s Office for Sexual Abuse-2nd Degree and Indecent Exposure, 2 counts each for both suspects. The case involved two alleged incidents where there was inappropriate contact with a 9-year old male, at the time of the offenses, by McElroy while Marshburn was present and allegedly told to conduct by Marshburn.

An extradition date not established at this time.

