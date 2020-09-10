Belle Plaine police officer resigns after being charged with distributing, receiving, and accessing child pornography

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jared Daily, 34, a Belle Plaine police officer, resigned Friday morning after being charged with distribution, receipt, and accessing of child pornography.

If convicted, Daily faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years' imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 60 years' imprisonment, a $750,000 fine, $102,300 in special assessments, and at least 5 years and up to life on supervised release following any imprisonment.

The Indictment, unsealed on September 3, 2020, in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids, alleges that, between January and June 2020, Daily knowingly distributed child pornography, received child pornography, and accessed child pornography on a cell phone.

Daily appeared on September 9, 2020, in federal court in Cedar Rapids for a detention hearing and was released on bond. Daily’s next appearance for trial is set for November 2, 2020.

KCRG TV-9 reached out to the Belle Plaine Police Department for comment, but the we were told the department does not have a statement to make at this time.

