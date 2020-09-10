Advertisement

Belle Plaine police officer resigns after being charged with distributing, receiving, and accessing child pornography

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jared Daily, 34, a Belle Plaine police officer, resigned Friday morning after being charged with distribution, receipt, and accessing of child pornography.

If convicted, Daily faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years' imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 60 years' imprisonment, a $750,000 fine, $102,300 in special assessments, and at least 5 years and up to life on supervised release following any imprisonment.

The Indictment, unsealed on September 3, 2020, in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids, alleges that, between January and June 2020, Daily knowingly distributed child pornography, received child pornography, and accessed child pornography on a cell phone.

Daily appeared on September 9, 2020, in federal court in Cedar Rapids for a detention hearing and was released on bond. Daily’s next appearance for trial is set for November 2, 2020.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

KCRG TV-9 reached out to the Belle Plaine Police Department for comment, but the we were told the department does not have a statement to make at this time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Donald Trump Jr. coming to western Iowa

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Donald Trump Jr. will Host ‘Make America Great Again!’ events in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

News

1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Reed
1,030 Covid cases, 9 deaths reported in Iowa Saturday

News

Free pet food for storm victims goes quickly

Updated: 3 hours ago
A free pet food giveaway was met with an overwhelming response Saturday at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. In just about 45 minutes, three pallets of pet food were handed out to derecho victims.

News

Juveniles Apprehended After Shots Fired Incident and Pursuit in Stolen Vehicle

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids police arrested multiple teenagers after responding to a shots fired incident and being lead on a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

News

Cedar Rapids police looking for people involved in shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Cedar Rapids Police are looking for those responsible for a shooting which hurt a man.

Latest News

News

Making lasagna in one pan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
There are many recipes out there for a popular meal, lasagna, but with this recipe, you can make the entire dish in just one pan.

News

Making lasagna in one pan

Updated: 14 hours ago
Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares a recipe that calls for making lasagna in just one pan.

News

Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Riverside Theatre in Iowa City opened its fall season Friday night with an prerecorded production.

News

Theatres pivot to online shows as fall season starts

Updated: 21 hours ago

Iowa

Fundraising efforts underway to rename Dubuque airport terminal after local Tuskegee Airman

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group in Dubuque has put together a fundraiser to build a monument that honors Captain Robert L. Martin at the Dubuque Regional Airport.

Iowa

Dubuque Community School District overcoming challenges as school year kicks off

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Dubuque Schools superintendent Stan Rheingans said they are still adjusting to online classes, particularly issues with connectivity and technology.