Wet and chilly pattern continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather pattern remains the same today with rainy conditions alongside northeast winds and chilly temperatures. Plan once again on record cold afternoon highs across the area in the lower and middle 50s. Wind chills will stay in the 40s. Additional rainfall today will probably be less than a half-inch. More rounds of rain continue to look likely Thursday through Saturday with temperatures staying on the cool side. By the second half of the weekend, plan on nicer conditions to move in, which should help us stay in the 70s next week.

