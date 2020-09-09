Western Iowa man sentenced for theft from Fleet Farm store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa man has been sentenced to three years of probation for stealing nearly $15,000 from cash registers at Fleet Farm store in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 22-year-old Robert Smith, of Bronson, received the sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single count of first-degree theft.

Smith was also ordered to pay $14,805 in restitution to Fleet Farm.

Prosecutors say Smith began taking cash from a register at the store on Sept. 30, 2018, shortly after the store opened, and continued to take money from registers on a daily basis.

He was arrested Nov. 19, 2018.

