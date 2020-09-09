University of Iowa to address COVID-19 concerns on campus in special meeting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Senate Offices at the University of Iowa are set to hold a special meeting on Wednesday to address the COVID-19 pandemic on campus.

Right now, there are more than 1,500 cases among students and 20 among staff.

There are 15 residence hall students in quarantine and 97 residence hall students in self-isolation.

At the session, an epidemiologist from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will present up-to-date local data regarding the pandemic, as well as commentary about public health strategies.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.