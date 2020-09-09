Advertisement

University of Iowa reports 52 new COVID-19 cases among students

In a letter to students published in the Gazette, UI staff said they're scared to return to class this fall.
In a letter to students published in the Gazette, UI staff said they're scared to return to class this fall.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has published an updated snapshot of self-reported positive COVID-19 tests from faculty, staff, and students.

Since September 7th, 52 new cases of COVID-19 have been self-reported by students, bringing the semester to date total to 1,621. There was one new case reported in an employee in the same time, bringing the semester-to-date total of cases for employees to 21. There are currently 9 residence hall students in quarantine and 73 in self-isolated.

The University says the low infection rate in staff shows that the spread of the disease is not occurring in classrooms. They say that the spread of the disease has been minimized in classrooms due to proactive steps the university has taken, such as mandating face coverings and the use of plexiglass barriers in addition to changes in air filtration, changes in traffic patterns within buildings, and the use of instructor zones. The university also cited Governor Reynolds closing of bars on August 27th as a critical component in the decreased transmission since the increased spread of COVID-19 has been primarily in the college-aged population.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Coralville farmers' market moving to new location

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
After many years of being held in the Coralville Community Aquatic Center’s parking lot, the market will have a new home.

Local

Officer identified in Coralville officer-involved shooting

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The police officer involved in the September 3, 2020, shooting has been identified.

Local

Construction set to begin on 3rd Avenue SE floodgate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The completed floodgate will feature stackable, removable panels that slide into permanent columns on the sidewalk during flood threats.

Local

Pet food pantry for derecho victims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering a limited pet food pantry service this upcoming weekend for residents facing hardship after the storm.

Latest News

Iowa

Western Iowa man sentenced for theft from Fleet Farm store

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A western Iowa man has been sentenced to three years of probation for stealing nearly $15,000 from cash registers at Fleet Farm store in Sioux City.

Iowa

Longtime Iowa City recycling center moving to new location on September 21

Updated: 4 hours ago
A longtime recycling drop-off site, located at 1201 North Dodge Street, is moving to a new location effective September 21.

Iowa

Jackson County man arrested after officials find homemade explosive device

Updated: 5 hours ago
A La Motte, Iowa man was arrested after a homemade explosive device was found at a property located at 146 S Main Street in La Motte.

News

Wisconsin racial justice task force proposes bills for police reform

Updated: 6 hours ago
The newly formed task force on racial justice and disparities in Wisconsin is already considering a lot of ideas.

Iowa

478 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 478 more COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

News

Plane takes off from I-640

Updated: 6 hours ago