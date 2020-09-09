University of Iowa reports 52 new COVID-19 cases among students

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa has published an updated snapshot of self-reported positive COVID-19 tests from faculty, staff, and students.

Since September 7th, 52 new cases of COVID-19 have been self-reported by students, bringing the semester to date total to 1,621. There was one new case reported in an employee in the same time, bringing the semester-to-date total of cases for employees to 21. There are currently 9 residence hall students in quarantine and 73 in self-isolated.

The University says the low infection rate in staff shows that the spread of the disease is not occurring in classrooms. They say that the spread of the disease has been minimized in classrooms due to proactive steps the university has taken, such as mandating face coverings and the use of plexiglass barriers in addition to changes in air filtration, changes in traffic patterns within buildings, and the use of instructor zones. The university also cited Governor Reynolds closing of bars on August 27th as a critical component in the decreased transmission since the increased spread of COVID-19 has been primarily in the college-aged population.

