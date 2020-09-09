Pet food pantry for derecho victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many eastern Iowa residents have been faced with damaged homes resulting in financial strain following the August 10, 2020 derecho.

Thanks to a donation from PetSmart of three pallets of Authority Chicken and Rice Dry Adult Dog Food, Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is offering a limited pet food pantry service this upcoming weekend for residents facing hardship after the storm.

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until the supply is exhausted on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13 from 1-4 p.m. The food will be distributed at the Animal Care and Control facility located at 7241 Washington View Parkway SW, which is on the campus of Kirkwood Community College.

Animal Care and Control volunteers will be in the parking lot handing out the pet food. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, the distribution will be a drive-through service. Citizens must wear a mask and will be asked to remain in their vehicles. Volunteers will place food in the vehicles to make the process as contactless as possible. Social distancing must be maintained at all times.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.