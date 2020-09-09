Advertisement

Officer identified in Coralville officer-involved shooting

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(KKTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The police officer involved in a September 3, 2020, shooting while preforming a welfare check has been identified as Joshua Van Brocklin, a 14-year veteran with the Coralville Police Department.

Coralville Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Dempster Drive on September 3rd for a welfare check on a potentially suicidal male last Thursday. You can view the original story here.

Van Brocklin voluntarily interviewed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, Van Brocklin’s interview, along with the investigative facts, will be forwarded to the Johnson County Attorney’s office for review.

The medical status of the subject, Joseph George Maser, 47, of Coralville, Iowa, remains unknown.

