MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Indians took down the West Delaware Hawks in three sets (25,21, 25-22, 25-21) on Tuesday evening to improve their record to 6-1 on the season. Following the loss, West Delaware falls to 9-5.

Marion looks ahead to a matchup with Fairfield on Saturday while the Hawks look to rebound against Starmont.

