Longtime Iowa City recycling center moving to new location on September 21

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime recycling drop-off site, located at 1201 North Dodge Street, is moving to a new location effective September 21.

For several decades Hy-Vee hosted the City’s recycling bins at the North Dodge Street location, but soon the bins will move to a city-owned property at 1200 South Riverside Drive.

The city said the move is happening because of anticipated future uses for the building at the current site.

Once the site is moved, there won’t be any changes to what materials will be accepted. That means residents will still be able to bring plastics (no plastic bags, just 1-5 and 7 plastics), metal containers, glass containers, corrugated cardboard and mixed paper and cartons.

The city said the new location will save about 40 truck miles per week and over 2,000 truck-miles per year.

