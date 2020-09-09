Advertisement

Linn Mar puts emphasis on mental health while preparing for school year

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - As Linn Mar students prepare to head back to school next week, some students will be stepping foot inside their buildings for the first time in six months.

Victoria Wanda, a counselor at Oak Ridge Middle School, said the district is increasing its mental health efforts this year.

Between the pandemic and the derecho, she said many students will need extra support. Wanda said every school building is starting Community Circles - small, teacher led groups - aiming to give students social support.

Staff is also getting training to help them be sensitive to any trauma students may have gone through. She said Linn Mar will be calling every family in the district to reach out and provide support before school starts back up.

Emily McDonald’s two children go to Linn Mar High School. For the start of school, they chose the option that lets them be in the building part of the week. She said she made that decision partially because of what her children have been missing over the last six months--social interaction.

McDonald said she thinks it’s important for students to get support not just academically, but emotionally as well. She said she thinks being even partially in-school will help her family.

“I do believe that touching base with somebody face to face, being able to read body language, being able to ask a teacher a question on the way out of class, is invaluable," McDonald said.

