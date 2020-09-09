Advertisement

Lanes clear after plane takes off from I-640

Knoxville Fire Department said a plane made an emergency landing on I-640 Wednesday morning.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department officials said a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 640 Wednesday morning.

Officials said no one was hurt when the Cessna ran out of gas and landed near Washington Pike.

The plane was able to safely take off and continue its journey to Island Home airport just before 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

