Johnson County School activities on hold for at least two weeks

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - School districts in Johnson County are starting the year virtually because of an increasing number of people testing positive for COVID 19. That also means school activities are on hold for at least two weeks or until schools can again meeting in person.

Liberty High Assistant Coach Clint Feuerbach took to Twitter Tuesday:

"So we’ve practiced since July 6, had a scrimmage, 2 varsity games, 2 sophomore games, 2 freshman games, 1 JV game and ZERO cases of COVID, and now we can’t play? Hundreds of students in this district are now denied the opportunity to voluntarily participate in an activity?

“We had practice yesterday but can’t today? What changed?”

“Heartbroken.”

Schools scheduled to compete against Johnson County Schools are being forced to either reschedule the contests or find other opponents.

“Our state lost a spring season for athletes and nobody likes that,” said Tom Keating, Iowa High School Athletics Association Executive Director. "People, kids, coaches, and communities put a lot of time, effort, and emotional investment into this. “We’re not surprised that people are frustrated or disappointed, but again, I think everybody knew going into this what it meant.”

Keating says he understands the frustration. His son is missing fall sports this year as well. He compares the process of rescheduling or finding another opponent to rescheduling due to weather.

“There’s always an adjustment and there’s a little stress involved because of who you have to communicate with,” he said.

At the end of the day, Keating says people need to realize that times are not normal because of COVID 19.

“We know that it’s not business as usual,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of adaptabilities, it’s going to take a lot of problem-solving, and it’s going to take a lot of creativity.”

