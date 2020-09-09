Jackson County man arrested after officials find homemade explosive device

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A La Motte, Iowa man was arrested after a homemade explosive device was found at a property located at 146 S Main Street in La Motte.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about the device at that location at around 6:45 p.m. on September 6.

Officials said the device did contain the elements and components of an explosive device, but the State Fire Marshall was able to defuse it.

An investigation followed that resulted in a search warrant for a suspect identified as 45-year-old Aaron Hinke.

Hinke was arrested and charged with possession of an incendiary or explosive device with intent.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.