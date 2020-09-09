Advertisement

‘It’s going horribly’: College towns fret about census count

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, people walk on campus at San Diego State University in San Diego. Officials in college towns all over the U.S. are fretting that off-campus students are being counted in places other than the communities where their schools are located. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, people walk on campus at San Diego State University in San Diego. Officials in college towns all over the U.S. are fretting that off-campus students are being counted in places other than the communities where their schools are located. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(Gregory Bull | AP)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in college towns all over the U.S. are fretting that off-campus students are being counted in places other than the communities where their schools are located.

That is leading to an expected major undercount for the 2020 census in college towns where students can make up as much as three-quarters of the population.

The situation could result in severe shortfalls in federal dollars these college towns normally would expect and also a dilution of their political power over the next decade.

Off-campus students are said to account for 4 million of the 19 million college students in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Davenport man agrees to plea deal in beating death of wife

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 39-year-old Davenport man charged in the strangulation and beating death of his wife has agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

National

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ gets drama series reboot

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Will Smith announced “Bel-Air” has been picked up for two seasons on Peacock.

National

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' gets drama series reboot

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Will Smith announced "Bel-Air" has been picked up for two seasons on Peacock.

National

Destination marketing organizations seek help from Congress

Updated: 48 minutes ago

National Politics

General says US cutting troops in Iraq to 3,000 this month

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
During a visit to Iraq, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the reduction in Iraq reflects U.S. confidence in the ability of U.S.-trained Iraqi security forces to handle the militant threat from the Islamic State group.

Latest News

National

Explosive wildfires across California stoked by fierce winds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Forest Service on Monday decided to close all eight national forests in the southern half of the state and shutter campgrounds statewide.

National

Thousands displaced by Oregon wildfire

Updated: 1 hour ago
Thousands are now displaced because of the Beechie Creek fire, one of dozens of fires raging in the West.

National Politics

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

National

Oregon wildfire turns day into night as people evacuate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
For some, evacuating meant taking on the fire themselves.

Iowa

University of Iowa to address COVID-19 concerns on campus in special meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Senate Offices at the University of Iowa are set to hold a special meeting on Wednesday to address the COVID-19 pandemic on campus.