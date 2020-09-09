Iowa State football players are ready to play without fans Saturday

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Their will be no fans in the stands this Saturday at Jack Trice but Iowa State coach Matt Campbell doesn’t think that will affect the mindset of his team.

“The sport is the sport right?” Campbell said. “Our sport is a very violent sport and when the ball gets laid down and the whistle blows, you step in between the white lines I don’t know if you really notice if there’s one person in the stands or 60,000 people in the stands.”

Campbell thinks both teams will be jacked up to play this game especially with all the uncertainty of the season with COVID-19.

“We have sacrificed so much to get to finally play a sport,” Campbell said.

Campbell says he is proud of the way his team has handled preparing for the season during this Pandemic and he thinks his team’s mental toughness is a big advantage.

“I think the uniqueness the situation in a year we are going into poses a lot of mental challenges that you we’re going to have to be able to overcome if you’re going to have success,” Campbell said. “It is something that we worked really hard on from the day we got here.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.