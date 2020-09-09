Advertisement

Four Linn County communities to meet over mask mandate

Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four Linn County communities will meet on Wednesday to address a possible face mask mandate.

It is part of a special session with the county of board of supervisors.

It’s a joint meeting with leaders from other parts of the county including Marion, Hiawatha, Robins and Fairfax.

Cedar Rapids issued a mandate last week. Mayor Brad Hart said this is necessary because of increases in cases in Linn County, and in neighboring Johnson and Black Hawk counties.

The city said enforcement will focus on education rather than punishment.

Wednesday’s special session starts at noon at Marion City Hall.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

University of Iowa to address COVID-19 concerns on campus in special meeting

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Senate Offices at the University of Iowa are set to hold a special meeting on Wednesday to address the COVID-19 pandemic on campus.

Iowa

Cedar Falls passes mask mandate

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A face mask mandate is now in effect in Cedar Falls.

News

University of Iowa faculty to meet Wednesday about COVID-19 concerns on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Senate Offices at the University of Iowa are set to hold a special meeting to address the COVID-19 pandemic on campus.

News

Cedar Falls passes mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A face mask mandate is now in effect in Cedar Falls. The city council passed the resolution on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Four Linn County communities to meet about face mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Four Linn County communities are expected to address a possible face mask mandate.

News

Linn Mar puts emphasis on mental health while preparing for school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
As Linn Mar students prepare to head back to school next week, some students will be stepping foot inside their buildings for the first time in six months.

News

Johnson County mail-in voting lawsuit hearing scheduled for Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Johnson County District court will hear a case over the county auditor's decision to mail out ballot request forms with information already filled out.

News

Trump talks mail-in voting during campaign rally in North Carolina

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump repeated his fears over mail-in voting during a campaign rally in North Carolina.

News

Senate preparing for stimulus vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
A new COVID-19 stimulus bill could be up for a vote in the Senate this week.

News

Iowa Department of Education changes guidance for school districts

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Education is changing its guidance for school districts looking to switch to online learning during the pandemic.