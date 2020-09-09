Four Linn County communities to meet over mask mandate

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four Linn County communities will meet on Wednesday to address a possible face mask mandate.

It is part of a special session with the county of board of supervisors.

It’s a joint meeting with leaders from other parts of the county including Marion, Hiawatha, Robins and Fairfax.

Cedar Rapids issued a mandate last week. Mayor Brad Hart said this is necessary because of increases in cases in Linn County, and in neighboring Johnson and Black Hawk counties.

The city said enforcement will focus on education rather than punishment.

Wednesday’s special session starts at noon at Marion City Hall.

